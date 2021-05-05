Indian Idol 12 Judges Return: Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have reportedly returned to the show. While Vishal Dadlani hasn’t shot for any new episode yet, it is believed that both Neha and Himesh travelled to Daman from Mumbai to shoot for an episode and they returned to the city later. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt Breaks Down In Tears As He Speaks With His Parents Over Video Call

Various media reports earlier suggested that since the show has moved to Daman for further shooting, the three popular judges decided to stay back to avoid travelling in the COVID times. However, a report in ETimes now quoted a source close to the production mentioning that two out of the three judges shot for the upcoming weekend's episode. The report quoted the source as saying, "While Vishal will not be travelling to Daman, Neha and Himesh are back on the show. They travelled from Mumbai to Daman for the shoot. It's good to have the judges back because their absence was being felt."

In the absence of Neha, Himesh and Vishal, Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir appeared on Indian Idol 12 to perform the judging duties as host Aditya Narayan also returned to the show after recovering from COVID-19.

Earlier, a report in BollywoodLife mentioned that the shooting is happening in Daman and the show is expected to be shot there for a few weeks more until the COVID restrictions are lifted in Mumbai and shootings are permitted again. The two popular contestants on the show – Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni also returned to the stage after recovering from COVID. Both of them were missing from the action and were performing from their hotel rooms in strict isolation.

While the reason behind Himesh and Vishal’s absence from the show is still not known, Neha had reportedly taken a break to celebrate her six-month anniversary with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. At last good news for the fans of Indian Idol 12, it seems!

