Indian Idol 12 News: Singer and Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has now recovered from the coronavirus and has finally joined the sets of the popular show. However, judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani will be missing in action for a few more days. Turns out that the team has shifted their base from Mumbai to Daman following the strict COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, and the three judges couldn't join the team.

Two weeks ago, host Aditya Narayan isolated himself after contracting COVID-19. Contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni were also found positive for the deadly virus. Aditya was then replaced by Rithvik Dhanjani and Jay Bhanushali who took over the show's hosting duties. According to a report by BollywoodLife, Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik have stepped in for Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani as the judges on the show. The report mentions that the judges cannot return to Mumbai now as the entire team has moved out of the state.

Everyone associated with Indian Idol 12 who have travelled to Daman, are being made to live in a strict bio bubble that allows them to only travel to their shoot location from where they are living. Strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed and no one is allowed to move out of their hotel rooms or wander freely on the sets.

This management will continue to go on until the cases in Maharashtra decrease and the production teams are allowed to shoot again. So, while the contestants will continue to entertain the viewers, the audience will have to wait to see their favourite judges on the show again. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!

— written by Apoorva Girdhar