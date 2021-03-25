Mumbai: The audience is going to witness the celebration of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s chemistry in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. The promo of the new episode is out and it shows a happy Neetu Kapoor asking all to not mourn the death of her husband but celebrate his legacy and his movies. The video that has gone viral on social media also shows a lovely camaraderie between the show’s judge Neha Kakkar and the veteran actor. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor Says 'I Want To Celebrate Memories of Rishi Kapoor', Gives Shagun To Neha Kakkar | WATCH

As shown in the promo, the popular playback singer puts a ‘nazar ka kala tikka‘ (believed to ward off the evil eye) on Neetu Kapoor, as a mark of love and respect. In lieu, the veteran Bollywood diva gives Neha a ‘shagun ka lifafa’ (money given as a token of love and blessing). The beautiful moment is now making the fans of the singer go gaga on Instagram. While the viewers are happy to see Neetu Kapoor back on the sets and trying to overcome the huge loss, Neha’s sweet gesture for her is also taking the internet by storm. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Contestants To Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor To Appear As Special Guest

Watch the latest promo of Indian Idol 12 starring Neha Kakkar and Neetu Kapoor here:

The popular singing reality show has crawled up on the TRP charts with the makers dedicating each episode to a famous celebrity. Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Udit Narayan-Sameer-Anu Malik, Shakti Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Laxmikant Pyarelal among other talented artistes from the film industry have graced the show in the past.

The audience is also showering a lot of love on the contestants this season and while all the top 10 have made their place in the audience’s hearts, Pawandeep Rajan has certainly emerged as the winner already. Have you been following the show?