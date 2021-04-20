Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar will not be seen in an upcoming special episode that is all set to air this weekend. It so happened that the singer had some prior commitments on the day the episode was shot (April 13) and hence, she won’t be seen on the show for the particular episode. The team of Indian Idol had shot for its last episode on April 13 and is likely to air reruns in the coming weekends as they have a bank of only two episodes due to the near lockdown situation in Mumbai. All television and film shoots have come to a halt until May 1 due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Also Read - Indian Idol 12’s Powerplay Rule: Contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Others Will be Evicted Together - All You Need to Know

While Neha will be missing from the upcoming episodes, the viewers can still enjoy the camaraderie between judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani along with the celebrity guest, Jaya Prada.



As per the Bollywood Life report, the makers have recently introduced a new elimination rule, Powerplay. It means that there will no evictions in the coming few weeks and the top nine contestants will continue to perform. Once the powerplay ends, the judges will calculate the total number of votes each contestant has received. The contestants with the highest number of votes will get a direct entry into the finale. It is also reported that out of nine participants, only five will make it to the finale whereas other contestants will be evicted together.

Meanwhile, Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.