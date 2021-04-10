Indian Idol 12 is all set for the finale and many viewers are excited to watch who will take the trophy home. The singing reality show has kept the audiences glued to the season with several prominent celebrity guests – AR Rahman, AnandJi, Jitendra, Ekta Kapoor, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, among others. The contestants such as Pawandeep Rajan, Sawai Bhatt, and others touched many hearts with their melodious singing. The show hosted by Aditya Narayan has an impressive judge panel – Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. But do you know how much they earn per episode? Read on to find out. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali's Impromptu Performance on Nora Fatehi's Dilbar Sets Stage on Fire

Aditya Narayan:

Aditya Narayan, who hosts the show, charges a whopping Rs 2.50 per episode, as per Bollywood Life report. Currently, he is under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Actor Jay Bhanushali is now seen hosting the singing reality show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: AR Rahman Plays Piano, Croons To 'Ishq Bina', Ashish Kulkarni Breaks Down in Tears | WATCH

Neha Kakkar:

Singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar earns Rs 5 lakh per episode, as per Bollywood Life report. She is often seen singing and dancing along with other contestants and celebrity judges. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Wild Card Entry: Nachiket Lele Speaks on Possibility of Coming Back on Show

Vishal Dadlani:

Vishal Dadlani, judge of Indian Idol 12, charges Rs 4.5 lakh per episode.

Himesh Reshammiya:

Singer Himesh Reshammiya charges Rs 4 lakh per episode.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winner AR Rahman and Anandji, who composed music for hit films such as Don, Qurbani, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, will grace the show this weekend. While, AR Rahman will be seen crooning to his popular love song, Ishq Bina (Taal, 1999), Anandji will share some of the stories with the judges and contestants of Indian Idol 12. Sawai Bhatt’s performance on ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’ even made Anandji dance on the song.

Last weekend, veteran actor Rekha graced the show and fans loved the episode. The fun-filled episode had Rekha dancing, singing, lip-syncing songs as the contestants performed on popular numbers from her films. Apart from Rekha, the show was earlier graced by Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jitendra among others.