Mumbai: The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, witnessed the charm of versatile actor Rekha in the latest episodes. She left everyone mesmerised with her presence, including the viewers. Many netizens took to social media platforms to praise her for being a 'goddess' and an 'ageless diva'. As the episode aired on TV, Rekha started trending on Twitter.
One user wrote, "Beauty, grace, versatility, voice & spontaneity! Undoubtedly one and only #Bollywood legend — ageless Diva #Rekha, who graced #indianidol this weekend. #RekhaOnIndianIdol. Wish to see more of her charm around as she can dominate any show/movie."
"Thanks to my grandparents, who still enjoy watching TV, I got to watch #Rekha on the screen after ages on #IndianIdol2021", expressed another.
One more user called her ‘apsara’ and wrote, “#Rekha definitely is an #Apsara straight from #IndraLok – in every aspect – be it looks, talent, feminine अदाएँ and Divine demeanor with which she interacted with those kids!”
Check Out The Reactions Here:
During the episode, Rekha gave ‘shagun ka lifafa’ to newly-married Neha Kakkar, danced on stage in sneakera and also shared how she would like to adopt Pawandeep after he won her over by his melodious singing.