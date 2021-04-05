Mumbai: The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, witnessed the charm of versatile actor Rekha in the latest episodes. She left everyone mesmerised with her presence, including the viewers. Many netizens took to social media platforms to praise her for being a ‘goddess’ and an ‘ageless diva’. As the episode aired on TV, Rekha started trending on Twitter. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda Shuts Troll Who Called Show ‘Terrible' - Your Direction Sucks

One user wrote, "Beauty, grace, versatility, voice & spontaneity! Undoubtedly one and only #Bollywood legend — ageless Diva #Rekha, who graced #indianidol this weekend. #RekhaOnIndianIdol. Wish to see more of her charm around as she can dominate any show/movie."

"Thanks to my grandparents, who still enjoy watching TV, I got to watch #Rekha on the screen after ages on #IndianIdol2021", expressed another.

One more user called her ‘apsara’ and wrote, “#Rekha definitely is an #Apsara straight from #IndraLok – in every aspect – be it looks, talent, feminine अदाएँ and Divine demeanor with which she interacted with those kids!”

I am really very excited

Real life is coming inside indian idol#RekhaOnIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/iGcgiRAQSX — Akshay (@Akshay_9354) April 3, 2021

Anchor: ( In context of 3rd person) How can she love a married man!!

Rekhaji : Mujse Puchiye…😂😂

Meanwhile Amitji at home….#RekhaOnIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/Z2cdcKwKIH — Tejas Jasoriya⚡ (@mr_wisefox) April 3, 2021

Beauty, grace, versatility, voice & spontaneity! Undoubtedly one and only #Bollywood legend — ageless Diva #Rekha, who graced #indianidol this weekend. #RekhaOnIndianIdol. Wish to see more of her charm around as she can dominate any show/movie. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/amtRWssTk2 — Seema Hakhu Kachru (@Seemahkachru) April 5, 2021

Thanks to my grandparents, who still enjoy watching TV, I got to watch #Rekha on the screen after ages on #IndianIdol2021 ❤️😍 — Avantika Tewari (@Avantikatewari) April 4, 2021

#REKHA IS AN ALIEN. such agelessness is para-human. Goddess i won’t call her. But certainly she is supra-human — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) April 4, 2021

Rekha ji mesmerized us with her screen appearance.

What an aura she has!! 🔥

She is soooo enthusiastic n hearten that itself got aww stuck us to screen.

Just love her❤❤❤ #RekhaOnIndianIdol #Rekha https://t.co/pCWFcL9I4N — Ankush Yadav (@yadavankush925) April 4, 2021

Rekha is a very beautiful actress of the bollywood industry❤#RekhaOnIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/rJ9B4CZ6q8 — Ranbir Roy (@RanbirR18464901) April 3, 2021

#RekhaOnIndianIdol

Her beauty is one thing, her style and wit is on another level.

There will never be another 💓 pic.twitter.com/KeHrX7lKl9 — MumbaiMeriJaan (@BP_speak) April 3, 2021



During the episode, Rekha gave ‘shagun ka lifafa’ to newly-married Neha Kakkar, danced on stage in sneakera and also shared how she would like to adopt Pawandeep after he won her over by his melodious singing.