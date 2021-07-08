Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 has repeatedly been making headlines for the alleged love angles in the show. However, after Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s love angle, reports of Nihal Tauro dating Sayli Kamble emerged. However, the singer has now dismissed such reports claiming that they share a brother-sister bond.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosale Finally Unveils The Winner's Trophy | Watch

Talking about the same Nihal Tauro said that Sayli considers him her brother and that reports of the romantic angle between the two are not true. “We call Sayali Bhai and she considers me as her younger brother. We love each other a lot and she is not my sister but a big brother (laughs). There is no romantic angle between us and I know our bonding can give this impression that there’s something going on but trust me there’s no truth to this romantic angle story. Our bonding is great as we like spending time with each other by rehearsing or playing UNO. Sayali and I sing and rehearse a lot together. We even give inputs to each other and better each other,” Nihal told Bombay Times. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Shocking Evictions: Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish Out Of The Race?

Nihal also revealed his future plans and mentioned that he wishes to work for the Khans and Arijit Singh. He also added that he is a fan of the three Khans and wishes to sing for them. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan Makes Big Revelation And It Will Leave You Excited

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is set to air soon. Earlier this month, the show’s host Aditya Narayan revealed that the current season is about to end and that they are in the last four weeks of the show. The winner’s trophy has also been unveiled.