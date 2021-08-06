Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 will make its semi-finale this weekend. While fans are wishing for their favourite contestant to win the show, one must not forget that there’s one more elimination left. Earlier it was reported that Sayli Kamble will get eliminated just before the finale week. However, if reports are to be believed, not Sayli but Shanmukha Priya will be out of the winner’s race this weekend.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: Bachpan Ka Pyaar Fame Sahdev Dirdo To Join Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Others

This speculation was raised after a picture went viral on social media which is allegedly from the finale episode. However, fans were quick to notice that while Sayli, Arunita, Pawandeep, Nihal, and Danish are being spotted in the picture, Shanmukha Priya is missing from the same. This has raised speculations that Shanmukha Priya will be eliminated just before the grand finale. However, there is no official confirmation so far. Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie Maintain Top Spots | See Full List

Shanmukha is one of the most loved contestants of Indian Idol 12. While initially she was trolled for allegedly ‘ruining’ old songs, she later stepped up her efforts and won everyone’s heart. When actor Anita Raj graced the show, she also praised Shanmukha Priya and said that she will also hold mega concerts just like Shakira and Justin Bieber. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi Finale: Karan Johar To Grace The Show, Sayli Kamble To Get Eliminated Ahead of Grand Finale?

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will also grace the sets of Indian Idol 12 on semi-finale. The show is all set for its grand finale which will be held on August 15. It is going to be a mega-event that will create history and will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Interestingly, host Aditya Narayan will also be performing with his father Udit Narayan. While Aditya will be singing his father’s classic songs ‘Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna’, ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, ‘Jadoo Teri Nazar’, Udit will be seen in Aditya’s hits such as ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Ishqiya Dishqiyan’.