Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is approaching its grand finale. While it is going to be a mega-event that will create history and will air for 12 hours on television, preparations are in full swing. As it will be a big day for finalists, it is important for them to dress up well too. And guess who is going to give a makeover to these Indian Idol finalists? Bollywood's ace designer Manish Malhotra.

On Saturday, Manish Malhotra took to social media sharing a selfie with the top six contestants of Indian Idol – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. Malhotra thanked Indian Idol 12 for sending these contestants to his store and mentioned that he had a 'great conversation' with them regarding music and films. "My entire childhood I have been crazy about the movies …. when all these very young and supremely talented singers sing all those songs.. I love it all . Thank you @indianidol12official2021 @sonylivindia for sending them to my store, @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal @mohd.danish.official @saylikamble_music @nihal_tauro_official @shanmukhapriya_1925 we all had a great conversation on music and films, it was super fun… love and blessings to all of them," he wrote.

While the dates for the Indian Idol 12 grand finale have not been officially announced yet, reportedly, the show will conclude on August 15. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale.