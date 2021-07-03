Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 has been shooting in Daman since the time Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in Maharashtra. Now, the team has shifted its base back to Mumbai and interestingly all the contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Danish Mohd, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kambli, Ashish Kulkarni, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro have been sent back to their respective homes and the reason will leave you excited for the upcoming finale. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why He Rejected Iconic Film Sholay | Deets Here

The makers decided to send all the contestants to their respective hometowns to entertain the local crowd and appeal for votes to win the show. It is also being said that the videos of their public interactions on their respective social media handles. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Goes Emotional Seeing His Success, Meets Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat | See Pics

Recently, Pawandeep Rajan, who was at his hometown, had the opportunity to meet the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Rawat, who bestowed young talent with a show. Pawandeep had said in a statement, “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect, and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Poses in a Bathrobe, Husband Rohanpreet Singh Gets Blown Away | See Pics

Meanwhile, Anjali Gaikwad and Sawai Bhatt have been eliminated from the show that left fans angry. Pawandeep, Arunita, and Sawai have been commercially launched by judge Himesh Reshammiya in his new album Surroor 2021.

Indian Idol 12 is being judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar, and Anu Malik and it is being hosted by Aditya Narayan.