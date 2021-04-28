Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan celebrated his birthday amid lockdown in Mumbai with the fellow contestants of the show. The popular singer cut his birthday cake with Arunita Kanjilal, Anjali Gaikwad, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd. Danish, Sawai Bhatt and Sayli Kamble among others. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Returns To Show This Weekend After Recovering From Covid-19

The pictures of Pawandeep feeding a piece of his birthday cake to his rumoured girlfriend Arunita are going viral on social media. The singer can be seen making funny poses and enjoying his birthday surprise with his Indian Idol family. Check out a few photos and a video from Pawandeep’s surprise birthday party here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt To Not Quit The Show, Himesh Reshammiya Confirms 'We Called His Parents To Mumbai'

Pawandeep mentioned that he couldn’t celebrate his birthday with his family for the first time in his life. The singer hails from Uttarakhand and due to the COVID situation all across the country, he had a virtual birthday celebration with his family members. The pictures from the same are also going viral on Instagram.

Pawandeep is one of the potential winners of Indian Idol this season. The singer has a soulful voice that has impressed everyone right from the show’s judges to music legends like AR Rahman, Udit Narayan, and Anandji among others.

Meanwhile, Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir will be seen as special judges in this weekend’s episode of Indian Idol 12. Earlier, in the episode that last aired on-screen, judge Neha Kakkar was missing from the scene due to personal reasons and Jaya Prada appeared as the special guest. Both Pawandeep and Ashish were not keeping well and therefore they gave a duet performance from their hotel room to impress the audience and the judges.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!