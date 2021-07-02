Indian Idol 12 latest news: The makers of Indian Idol 12 planned a home visit for the contestants recently. Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Danish Mohd, Sayli Kambli, and Arunita Kanjilal among others were taken to their respective hometowns. While it must have a surreal experience for all of them, pictures of Pawandeep from Uttarakhand show how he was honoured like a star in his home state. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa Beats Both Indian Idol 12 And Super Dancer 4 to Rule on Top | Full List

The popular singer met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat before visiting his house. The CM not just congratulated Pawandeep for his brilliant singing skills, but also presented him with a token of honour. He was gifted a shawl and a state memento upon his arrival in his state.

Pawandeep belongs to Champawat in Uttarakhand. Wearing the traditional pahadi cap, the singer got clicked with the CM and also thanked his team and his mentors for providing him this opportunity. Pawandeep said that he can't thank Indian Idol 12 enough for giving him this much in life. He said that these memories will forever be etched in his heart.

He was quoted as saying, “I am humbled to meet the CM of Uttarakhand. Indian Idol truly has given me more than I have ever imagined. It is one of the most prestigious platforms that allows the contestant to receive this much amount of fame and recognition. But at the same time, I am overwhelmed with the love, respect, and acknowledgment that everyone has showcased towards me. This moment of meeting the honorable CM Tirath Singh Rawat is truly special and will be etched in my memory forever.”

Pawandeep is one of the most popular contestants this season. The singer has impressed both the judges and the audience with his effortless singing abilities and stage presence. His chemistry with contestant Arunita has also been appreciated by the fans. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!