Indian Idol 12 Father’s day Special Episode: Contestant Pawandeep Rajan has been everyone’s favorite. He wins hearts with his beautiful and soulful voice. Pawan has got a huge fanbase and never disappoints the judges. This weekend, in the upcoming Indian Idol 12 episode, viewers will witness Father’s Day theme where the contestants will get a surprise from their fathers. Similarly, Pawandeep Rajan’s father surprised him and this brought tears to his eyes. Both Pawandeep and his father got emotional and these pictures from the sets went viral. Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Date, History And Importance of This Special Day

Pawandeep Rajan and his father didn’t meet for a long time and their reunion on the stage of Indian Idol 12 made the audience and judges too emotional. Rajan gave a fabulous performance on the song Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi. Pawandeep Rajan revealed that he was not expecting his father this time. After the performance was over, he got praises from the judges. As soon as he saw his father in front of him, he was shocked. The heartwarming moment made Pawandeep emotional and he couldn’t stop his tears. They hugged and thanked the makers for the surprise. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Father's Day Special: Arunita Kanjilal Gifts London Trip to Dad, Sayli Kambli Shares Emotional Moment

Have a look at their photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep_Arunita_World (@pawandeep.arunita_world)

Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Memes: Judges Brutally Trolled For Shedding 'Fake Tears', And Going Crazy After Every Performance

Pawandeep told the entertainment portal: “I can’t put into words how happy I am. My father, my strength, my pillar of support is here with me today. I am who I am because of him. He has paved the way for my career. I have seen him toiling day and night so that my dreams don’t get compromised. My only dream in life is to be half the man that he is. He is my only true inspiration in life. I hope to make him the proudest father in the world. For now, my only goal is to give him an early retirement and help him live his life to the fullest. Life has indeed come a full circle.”

Pawandeep Rajan gets emotional after hugging his father at Indian Idol 12

Pawandeep Rajan Gets Emotional After Hugging His Dad on Father’s Day

Watch this space for more updates on Indian Idol 12