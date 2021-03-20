Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan is one of the top contenders on the reality singing show. Recently, his pictures with Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, went viral on social media leaving Sawai Bhatt’s fans disappointed. The actor has always been in praise for the singer and as per the latest reports, he has also become a big fan of Pawandeep’s singing that he is eager to get him a film. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Did Pawandeep Rajan Upset Anu Malik With His Performance? Here’s The Truth

A video has taken the internet by storm where Pawandeep and Salman Khan are seen singing together at a party. Many fans now feel that he will win the show because of his bonding with Dabangg star. Earlier, there were reports that he has bagged a song in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, he refuted the rumours. He said that he is not singing any song for Salman Khan's Radhe but there is a film in which he will croon a song and the official announcement will be made soon.



Speaking on his equation with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal, he said that they are ‘just good friends’ and nothing is brewing between them. He also cleared that if he makes any mistake while singing, it will be his fault and not Arunita’s.

Meanwhile, during this weekend’s episode, Anu Malik and Shilpa Shetty will grace the show with their presence.