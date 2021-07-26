Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most loved contestants of Indian Idol 12. Every week, he treats judges, special guests and fans with something new. This time, Pawandeep Rajan left everyone stunned as he played tabla while singing. While this surely added charm to his performance, netizens were left in complete awe.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya Impresses Fans With Her 'Zabardast' Performance, Netizens Compare Her To Shakira, Justin Bieber

During Sunday’s episode, Pawandeep Rajan crooned Kisi Nazar Ko Tera while playing tabla. He not only garnered praise from the judges but fans too. Following the episode, several fans took to Twitter showering love on Pawandeep and lauding his performance. Netizens compared him to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and mentioned that they were left speechless after Pawandeep’s performance. “Unbelievable..unreal ..speechless…epic…you are so brilliant Pawan …what a talent man…you are born for music..take a bow Pawandeep,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

#PawandeepRajan is super talented …

He deserves #IndianIdol2021 trophy …

And, of course, everyone is amazing …

👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/mI9AXtjCaw — Rajesh Sinha 🇮🇳 (@rajeshsinhaLive) July 25, 2021

Unbelievable..unreal ..speechless…epic…you are so brilliant pawan …what a talent man…you are born for music..take a bow pawandeep…I really enjoyed this historic performance..

This will be remember in all the season of Indian idol.♥️

Vote 4 #PawandeepRajan✌️

#IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/NvL6VbB5p4 — arnav joshi (@arnavjoshi18) July 25, 2021

After watching today’s performance, my vote is to the man who sings heavenly while playing tabla too #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol2021. However May the best one win. Atb to all finalist contestants pic.twitter.com/NEGP53I8Jm — VAIBHAV ZAVERI (@VKZaveri) July 25, 2021

Yes #PawandeepRajan has won all our hearts. What a talented & humble guy! He has some attractive power in his voice & himself that attracts us towards him! Kudos to you @RajanPawandeep. Hats off #IdolPawandeep you are the deserving winner definitely. #IndianIdol2021 https://t.co/OgMcS0OqV9 — batool🦋 (@BtwBatool) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal recently released their romantic track titled Terii Umeed for Himesh Reshammiya‘s new album. This came a month after Himesh Reshammiya launched Pawandeep and Arunita in his album Moods with Melodies. Terii Umeed is the third song released from the album. The first song, titled Saansein, was sung by Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt who has now been eliminated, the second song Dagaa was sung by Mohd Danish.