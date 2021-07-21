Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 will get its winner on August 15 in the finale episode. After Ashish Kulkarni got eliminated, the contestants who are left are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro in the top 6 list. The contestants are leaving no stones unturned in giving their best to reach the top 5. On Dharmendra Special episode, Pawandeep Rajan performed on Hothon Se Chulo Tum that was originally sung by Ghazal King, Jagjit Singh. The song from the 1981 film Prem Geet was picturised on Raj Babbar and Anita.Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Expecting Their First Baby Soon? Indian Idol 12 Host Hints at Becoming Father

As soon as Pawandeep started crooning the song, he forgot the lyrics. The judges were impressed with Pawan’s song but at the same time, they were shocked after seeing Pawan walking away from the mic. In a fraction of seconds, another contestant, Sayli Kamble started singing from where her Pawan left and completed the lyrics. Later, Pawandeep gained his composure and completed the song. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After Getting Trolled, Shanmukha Priya Wins Everyone's Heart With Her Singing, Fans Say 'Mousam Badal Diya'

It is being said that after this mistake of Pawandeep Rajan, he was once given a chance to sing on stage, not only this, Dharmendra, also praised him. This small mistake may take away the opportunity to win the Indian Idol 12 trophy. The makers may evict him for this reason he has also been in the bottom two with Sawai Bhat 4 weeks ago. It will be interesting to see whether the public will save him or not. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish Picks up His Top 3, Watch Singer's Exclusive Video Interview

Take a look at Pawandeep Rajan’s performance:

As reported in BollywoodLife, fans feel that Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kamble will be in the top 3 list and Pawandeep, Mohd Danish, and Nihal Tauro did not make it to the list. It gives a hint that Pawandeep Rajan might get eliminated this week.

Watch this space for more updates.