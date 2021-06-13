Daman: Dancing queen Rakhi Sawant is all excited to feature on a singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. Taking to Instagram, she shared her video where she can be seen performing Lavani on a famous Marathi song. In the video, Rakhi dances her heart out and Sonu Kakkar even gets up from her chair to cheer up for Rakhi. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Lashes Out At Makers After Pawandeep Rajan's Second Song Cut From Episode

She can be seen clad in a traditional Maharashtrian outfit in a bright orange saree, frill golden blouse teamed up with heavy jewellery and makeup. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy News: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says Judges Use Contestants For Promotion

Earlier, the actor flew to the shoot location and shared how excited she is to feature in the upcoming Indian Idol 12. Posting a picture from the sets of Indian Idol 12, she can be seen posing with host Aditya Narayan and judges Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. Also Read - Anupamaa Becomes TRP Queen, Beats Imlie, And Indian Idol 12 With Huge Ratings | Top Five TV Shows This Week

Rakhi Sawant finally returned to television screens with her appearance on Bigg Boss 14. After her stint on Bigg Boss 14, she is often seen interacting and sharing her opinion on relevant topics. Her mother is suffering from cancer and recently underwent surgery for the same.

Indian Idol 12, on the other hand, is embroiled in controversy after Kishore Kumar special episode aired on TV screens. His son Amit Kumar, who was the guest celebrity on the show, claimed that he was asked to praise all the makers’ contestants and did not like it. The show is currently judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Manoj Muntashir and is being shot in Daman due to the lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra.