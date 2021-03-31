Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 is going to see veteran actor Rekha as the special guest. Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani who judges the show along with Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya shared a few glimpses from the sets of the show and mentioned just how exciting the entire episode was. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other While Singing ‘Tere Chehre Se’

Vishal shared a picture of Rekha on Instagram and in the caption of his post, he mentioned that at one point, the evergreen actor pulled a Tabla-roll on his bald head in a gentle manner. The caption on his Instagram post read, “Surreal day! Swipe!! 1. The legendary #Rekha ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head. 2. Chance mila toh…of course I’mma dance with the most expressive dancer ever. (She also called me Vishu-ji all day! That deep voice, though…uff!) #IndianIdol2021 @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial @fremantleindia.” (sic) Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Emotional Speech For 'Iron Lady' Neetu Kapoor - Viral Video

In another picture that he shared, Rekha is seen being mesmerised by a contestant’s performance and experience the beauty of it by closing her eyes. The Silsila actor looked immensely graceful on Indian Idol 12 as she appeared in her trademark OTT style with dark red lips, dramatic kohled eyes, a lot of heavy jewellery, and a bright Kanjivaram silk saree.

Earlier, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor appeared on the show to celebrate the legacy of her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the competition has turned tougher for the contestants as all of them are such fabulous singers and are quite talented in their own right. Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Arunita Kanjilal have emerged as the popular contestants this year.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!