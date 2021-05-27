Indian Idol 12 Romantic Moment: In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, girls and boys will be pitted against each other in the special weekend theme. Turns out that the female contestants will be led by Anu Malik and the male contestants will be cheered by Manoj Muntashir who will appear as the special judges of the season. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Aditya Narayan Reacts To His Father Calling Him ‘Childish’

However, the most interesting part of the episode will be Arunita Kanjilal‘s performance on harmonium. The popular contestant has already impressed both the viewers and the judges with her singing capabilities and now, she has learned to play harmonium with the help of fellow contestant and her close friend Pawandeep Rajan. The viewers will see Arunita mesmerising the audience with her harmonium playing skills. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya Breaks Silence on People Demanding Her Eviction

After her performance, when Anu Malik asks her about when and how did she learn to play the harmonium, Arunita reveals that Pawandeep helped her in mastering that art. She says that she wanted to master the instrument and sought Pawandeep’s help who was very keen on teaching her the basics. Arunita says, “I always had an inclination towards learning the harmonium but never had the chance to do so. Finally, because of Indian Idol Season 12, the opportunity presented itself and this time, I had taken it upon myself to master the instrument. I turned to Pawandeep Rajan who was kind and patient enough to train me for a couple of weeks which further gave me the confidence to perform on stage. I look forward to learning many more musical instruments from him in the future. He is a very genuine and helpful person and I am glad to have found a tutor in him.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Pays Tribute To Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan As He Croons 'Sajna' | Watch

The pictures and videos of Pawandeep teaching harmonium to Arunita are now going viral on social media. Fans can’t stop gushing over how Arunita looks at Pawandeep as he plays the instrument.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunita_Pawandeep_FC (@pawandeep_arunita_world)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunita_Pawandeep_FC (@pawandeep_arunita_world)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunita_Pawandeep_FC (@pawandeep_arunita_world)

Meanwhile, in his latest interview with the media, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan revealed that the romance angle between Arunita and Pawandeep is fake and the makers have introduced it just to entertain the viewers.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!