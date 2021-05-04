Daman: Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt, who expressed his wish to quit the show to be with his ailing mother, broke down in tears after he spoke with his parents during the episode. When host Aditya Narayan told Sawai that last week he wanted to quit the show for his ailing mother and today there is somebody who wants to talk to him. Later, on a big screen through a video call he spoke with his parents. His parents told him that they are doing fine and he should not worry about them. He should focus on the show and win the trophy. His mother says that she is taking her medicines on time and he should not get worried for her as she is well. Listening to his mother’s words, he broke down in tears. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: It's Pawandeep Rajan VS Arunita Kanjilal in The Ultimate Battle This Weekend

Sawai's father told him that he is lucky to be part of the show and it is a big opportunity for him. He should focus on making them proud like he has done so far. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan too got emotional after he spoke with his mother.

Earlier, Sawai told the judges – Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya that he wanted to quit the show as he wants to be with his mother, who has been sick for the past 3-4 months. While talking about his mother, Sawai said that he doesn’t think he could be able to go any further in the show as he is not feeling good since his mother has not been keeping well for the past few weeks.

However, the judges convinced him to stay back and focus on his music. Himesh Reshammiya spoke with the Bombay Times and shared, “I had to convince Sawai to stay back. The channel has assured him that his parents can come to Mumbai and stay with him. This way, he can be with them as well as continue with his singing journey in the show. Sawai has been singing consistently well on the show. He has the potential to be the next Indian Idol. With his raw talent and right songs, he can achieve a lot in his career. Sawai belongs to a small town of Rajasthan and that itself is a great inspiration for talents like him in small towns and villages to come forward and participate in music reality shows.”