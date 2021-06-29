Indian Idol 12: After Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, music composer Himesh Reshammiya has got Sawai Bhatt to sing a song for him in his latest album Himesh Ke Dil Se. In an Instagram post announcing the album, the Indian Idol 12 judge mentioned that the first song from the album will be released soon and it has been sung by Sawai who recently got eliminated from the show. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Takes a Dig at Anu Malik Returning to Indian Idol 12: 'Trash Loves Trash'

Sawai, known for his rustic voice and folk music, returned to his hometown in Rajasthan after getting eliminated from the show last weekend. However, before leaving Mumbai, he recorded the song for Reshammiya's album which is now going to be his debut playback number. Asking people to shower love on Sawai, Reshammiya wrote on Instagram: "The first song of my new album as a composer 'Himesh Ke Dil Se' on my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies will be sung by sawai bhatt @sawai.bhatt. He recorded recently for the song and I will be announcing the release date of the first song from this album soon. It's a beautiful romantic melody and you all will love the song and Sawai's voice in the song (sic)"

Himesh Reshammiya launched his music video Surroor 2021 earlier this month. He also promoted it well on Indian Idol 12 and it resulted in the creations of many memes and viral posts on social media by the fans.

Are you excited to hear Sawai Bhatt again? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!