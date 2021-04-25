Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt expressed his wish to quit the show to be with his ailing mother. But, the judges have now convinced him to stay back and focus on his music. Talking about the same, judge Himesh Reshammiya spoke with the Bombay Times and shared that the channel assured him that his parents can come to Mumbai and stay with him. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan Used His Burnt Hand As A Style For De De Pyar De

He was quoted as saying, “I had to convince Sawai to stay back. The channel has assured him that his parents can come to Mumbai and stay with him. This way, he can be with them as well as continue with his singing journey in the show. Sawai has been singing consistently well on the show. He has the potential to be the next Indian Idol. With his raw talent and right songs, he can achieve a lot in his career. Sawai belongs to a small town of Rajasthan and that itself is a great inspiration for talents like him in small towns and villages to come forward and participate in music reality shows.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar Sing Folk Punjabi Song at Jagran, Throwback Video Goes Viral | WATCH



Himesh also plans to record a song with Sawai. He said, “I will be recording a song with him soon. I have already recorded with Pawan Nihal and Mohammed Danish. I plan to launch them and give them a platform. I have done that in the past and will continue to do that in the future, too.”

In a video shared by the makers of Indian Idol 12, Sawai can be seen telling the judges that he wanted to quit the show as he wants to be with his mother, who has been sick for the past 3-4 months. While talking about his mother, Sawai said that he doesn’t think he could be able to go any further in the show as he is not feeling good since his mother has not been keeping well for the past few weeks.