Mumbai: It’s been a controversial season for the reality show Indian Idol 12, the show has once again made it to the top of the headlines with the eviction of one of the most loved contestants Sawai Bhatt on Sunday. Sawai’s shocking elimination from the show broke many hearts and even Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media expressing disappointment. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Shocking Eviction | Watch Video | Latest News

Sawai Bhatt has made his way to his fan’s hearts through his soulful and melodious voice, and his exit from the show has left many of his followers and fans upset and disappointed. While many of his admirers took to social media to express their dismay and sadness over the end of the singer’s journey in the show, Navya too took to her Instagram story to express disappointment. She tagged the singer and wrote, ‘Keep singing and shining,’ along with crying and heartbroken emojis. Also Read - Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Rift With Shah Rukh Khan: I am Not His Voice | Exclusive

Seems like Navya has been an avid follower of the show and was supporting Sawai Bhatt. On Saturday, Navya took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip from Sawai’s performance as he sang her grandfather’s movie Baghban‘s title track. “Yes!!!!! C’mon!!!!” Navya wrote. The same was even shared by Sawai. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After Sawai Bhatt Gets Eliminated, Angry Netizens Troll Judges, Say ‘Crap Show’

Meanwhile, there’s anger among Indian Idol fans following Sawai’s eviction. While some people called the show ‘biased and scripted’, some even threatened to boycott the show and used hashtags like #boycottindianidol #bringsawaiback on Twitter. Take a look at what the netizens have to say as they disapprove of the singer’s exit from the show:

What the hell is going on indian idol…Sawai bhatt is far better then most of the singers in indian idol show

Indian idol is only for #TRP nothing else !!#SawaiBhatt is out…#IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 — Abhishek Jakhar (@Abhishe44585554) June 20, 2021

Absolutely wrong and biased judgement! Firstly how come #PawandeepRajan is in bottom 2? Secondly #SawaiBhatt has been getting so called mausam badal diya consistently last few weeks… still eliminated?? Its a mockery of audience emotions really… — Mehsa Sheikh (@mehsa84) June 20, 2021

Completely scripted and biased show towards their fvrts..

Stop watching #IndianIdol sawai was in top 2 for constant weeks n suddenly eliminated just to save sanmukha n others.. shame..janta se vote hi q krwate ho when their votes don't mean to u😒😒 — Rohini Yadav (@RohiniY54315826) June 20, 2021

Sawai is a very talented singer with a magical voice – so even and smooth as it moves through the different registers, so clear and supported especially in his high range. From his song and his behaviour it is clear he has a good and kind heart. Indian idol is less without him. — Ranjana (@Ranjana72598299) June 20, 2021

Wrong decision of sawai Boycott Indian idol — Dinesh Rajpurohit (@dineshrajpuroh8) June 20, 2021

Was watching the show to follow #SawaiBhatt, totally scripted show. #boycottindianidol #bringsawaiback. @VishalDadlani would never let this happen if he had stayed. — Bir (@sbir916) June 21, 2021

#Sawaibhatt gets eliminated and #ShanmukhaPriya and #IdolDanish remains this is just scripted. And they call #IdolPawandeep In bottom 2 and then say that he got highest votes. Its because of the worst judges @The_AnuMalik @SonuKakkar and @HimeshReshmiy10

Partiality at its best — Hirak (@Hirak52547686) June 21, 2021

Indian Idol 12 has been hit by several controversies recently. It all began after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar appeared on the show and alleged that he was asked to praise all contestants irrespective of their performances and that he did not like it. Several people including former contestants, judges and singers jumped into the controversy and expressed their views.