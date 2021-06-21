Mumbai: It’s been a controversial season for the reality show Indian Idol 12, the show has once again made it to the top of the headlines with the eviction of one of the most loved contestants Sawai Bhatt on Sunday. Sawai’s shocking elimination from the show broke many hearts and even Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media expressing disappointment. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Shocking Eviction | Watch Video | Latest News
Sawai Bhatt has made his way to his fan's hearts through his soulful and melodious voice, and his exit from the show has left many of his followers and fans upset and disappointed. While many of his admirers took to social media to express their dismay and sadness over the end of the singer's journey in the show, Navya too took to her Instagram story to express disappointment. She tagged the singer and wrote, 'Keep singing and shining,' along with crying and heartbroken emojis.
Seems like Navya has been an avid follower of the show and was supporting Sawai Bhatt. On Saturday, Navya took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip from Sawai's performance as he sang her grandfather's movie Baghban's title track. "Yes!!!!! C'mon!!!!" Navya wrote. The same was even shared by Sawai.
Meanwhile, there’s anger among Indian Idol fans following Sawai’s eviction. While some people called the show ‘biased and scripted’, some even threatened to boycott the show and used hashtags like #boycottindianidol #bringsawaiback on Twitter. Take a look at what the netizens have to say as they disapprove of the singer’s exit from the show:
Indian Idol 12 has been hit by several controversies recently. It all began after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar appeared on the show and alleged that he was asked to praise all contestants irrespective of their performances and that he did not like it. Several people including former contestants, judges and singers jumped into the controversy and expressed their views.