Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is all set for its semi-finale episode. While several celebrities will be attending the mega-night, one internet sensation who will share the stage with Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others is Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahadev Dirdo.

Sahadev Dirdo, a boy from Chattisgarh who became an overnight sensation will be seen on the Semi-Finale episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12. The contestants will be super excited to have this social media sensation on the sets and will be singing the most trending that has taken the internet by a storm which is 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. The show's host Aditya Narayan and judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also be seen cheering and singing along with him.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar who will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT will also grace the sets of Indian Idol 12 on semi-finale.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is all set for its grand finale which will be held on August 15. It is going to be a mega-event that will create history and will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Interestingly, host Aditya Narayan will also be performing with his father Udit Narayan. While Aditya will be singing his father’s classic songs ‘Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna’, ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, ‘Jadoo Teri Nazar’, Udit will be seen in Aditya’s hits such as ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Ishqiya Dishqiyan’.