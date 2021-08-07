Mumbai: Indian Idol 12, which will mark its semi-finale on Saturday night, will welcome filmmaker Karan Johar as the special guest. Karan will grace the sets of the singing reality show and will be left stunned with almost all performances. However, Arunita Kanjilal’s voice will touch his heart.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: Karan Johar Gets Emotional With Pawandeep's Performance, Welcomes Arunita To Dharma Family

In a recent promo released by Sony TV, Arunita can be seen singing the title track of the 2019 film Kalank. From audience to judges and special guest Karan Johar, everyone will be fully impressed with Arunita’s talent. Following her performance, Karan Johar will be seen praising the singer and comparing her to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. “Beta main aapse yeh kehna chahata hu ki Lata ji suro ki maharani hai, but you are also suro ki rani,” Karan Johar said. He also welcomed Arunita to the Dharma family. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Not Sayli Kamble But Shanmukha Priya To Get Eliminated In Semi-Finale Episode?

Apart from this, Arunita Kanjilal will also sing the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and will win Karan Johar’s heart. Karan praised Arunita and said that he has become one of her fans.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is gearing up for a mega grand finale that is scheduled for August 15. The longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale.