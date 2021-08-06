Mumbai: Karan Johar will grace the sets of Indian Idol 12 this weekend that also marks the semi-finale of the singing reality show. While Karan will be seen enjoying contestants’ performances and enjoying with the judges, he will be left in complete awe following Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal‘s singing.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Not Sayli Kamble But Shanmukha Priya To Get Eliminated In Semi-Finale Episode?

In the episode, Pawandeep Rajan will leave fans, judges and special guest Karan Johar stunned as he sings Abhi Mujh mein kahin. Pawandeep will also play piano and will impress everyone. While Karan was left tear eyed, he heaps praises on Pawandeep and says, “Yeh Pawandeep ka chaap hai aur yhi chaap aapko bahut aage le jaaega.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: Bachpan Ka Pyaar Fame Sahdev Dirdo To Join Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Others

Apart from this, Arunita Kanjilal will sing the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and will win Karan Johar’s heart. Karan praised Arunita and said that he has become one of her fans. Karan went on to welcome Arunita to the Dharma family by offering her to sing for his production.

Karan Johar will also be fully impressed with Danish’s ‘super-star’ performance.

If reports are to be believed, Shanmukha Priya will get eliminated in the semi-finale episode. However, there is no confirmation about the same so far.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is gearing up for a mega grand finale that is scheduled for August 15. The longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale.