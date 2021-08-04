Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 grand finale is nearing with each passing day but fans are now all geared up for the upcoming semi-finale episode. The grand semi-finale episode will be graced by Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar where he will also be promoting the controversial show. The semi-finale will take place in the upcoming weekend and fans can’t be more excited. As per the Bollywood Life latest reports, the semi-finale will come with a shocking elimination. Yes, you heard that right! If reports are to be believed, contestant Sayli Kamble will be eliminated, leaving Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are in the top five.Also Read - Ahead Of Bigg Boss OTT Premiere, Karan Johar Drops New Promo Hinting At Craziness In Store For Contestants | Watch

The finale will air for 12 long hours, and several celebrities, previous seasons contestants will grace the show with their power-packed performances. According to the Tellychakkar report, the finale will keep the audience to the edge of their seats with surprising twists and will have a high dose of entertainment. The reports also state that the winners of past seasons will also be seen gracing the show and enthrall the audience with their stunning performances. The makers are reportedly planning the finale extensively to make it a huge hit.

Interestingly, host Aditya Narayan will also be performing with his father Udit Narayan. While Aditya will be singing his father's classic songs 'Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna', 'Papa Kehte Hain', 'Jadoo Teri Nazar', Udit will be seen in Aditya's hits such as 'Tattad Tattad', 'Ishqiya Dishqiyan'. Aditya told Bollywood Hungama, "Well, the finale has a lot of performances. But for me my favourite performance for the Finale is my father and I doing an act together. We are planning a role reversal where he sings my song and I sing his. All our top 15 contestants are performing. It's being shot on our Mumbai set. We are shooting it over the course of a week to accommodate all acts. The finale result announcement will be live."