Shanmukha Priya breaks silence: Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya has responded to the criticism and trolling that she's receiving after her performance in the latest episode of the show. A section of the audience took to social media to demand her eviction and several hashtags were created in her name.

In her latest interview with a regional media, Shanmukha now addressed the criticism and mentioned that she's constantly trying to evolve and takes all this "with a pinch of salt." Shanmukha rendered a performance on Shravan Rathod's Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai in the latest episode of Indian Idol 12.

While speaking to Yo! Vizag, she said, "I came to know about the happenings only after a few of my well-wishers reached out to me. I tried to take the trolls with a pinch of salt," adding that she would put her 'best efforts' to showcase her skills in the coming rounds.

Her mother, Ratnamala, also spoke to the media and defended her daughter by saying that the 17-year-old girl is just trying to experiment with the genres. She said that no contestant should be trolled for their selection of the songs because that is the makers’ decision. “Shanmukha is trying to experiment with genres. As far as the choice of songs is concerned, all the contestants in Indian Idol perform the tracks given to them by the showrunners. Despite receiving criticism, she has been fortunate to get double the love and affection from the viewers,” she said.

The show has found itself in the middle of never-ending controversies ever since legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar slammed it and said that he was asked to praise the contestants irrespective of their performance. After an episode where he appeared as the chief guest, Amit told the media that he didn’t enjoy the show and wanted to stop it right then.

Later, the show’s host Aditya Narayan reacted to his statement by saying that Amit should have talked to the makers and whatever they do is only to entertain the viewers. He also talked about the criticism that the contestants receive on social media. Aditya said, “Accha hai. They are getting to know the harsh reality of the world outside the reality show. As their fans grow, so will the critics. It is inevitable.”

