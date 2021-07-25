Mumbai: While Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya has been trolled several times, she won everyone’s heart with her performance this time. On Saturday, Shanmukha left everyone stunned as she sung Disco Station which has originally been sung by Asha Bhosle.Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

Shanmukha Priya not only impressed judges and the special guest Reena Roy, but fans also took to social media calling it one of her best performances. Following her performance, several people took to Twitter praising her. While some of the fans mentioned that Shanmukha is one of the finest contestants of the show, others compared her to Shakira and Justin Beiber. “If #ShanmukhaPriya is in there then the concert level will be definitely high coz she is like Shakira & Justin Bieber & everyone knows that what is Shakira and Justin Bieber do on stage !! And SMP has the power she already do a concert with Farhan Akhtar and she’s stage Queen Fire,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal Wins Bappi Da's Heart With Her Performance, Gets a Bengali Saree As a Gift

If #ShanmukhaPriya is in there then the concert level will be definitely high coz she is like Shakira & Justin Bieber & every one knows that what is Shakira and Justin Bieber do on stage !! And SMP has the power she already do a concert with Farhan Akhtar and she’s stage Queen 🔥 — Arshän Khän | TeamRD 💞 || TANDOOR OUT NOW (@Khabri_Arshan_) July 24, 2021

In reena roy episode, Shanmukhapriya elevated disco station song with kazoo instrument. This is proof of SMP’s talent. Eventhough she got best performance award but why such a simple song and only one song.Give equal opportunities to everyone.#ShanmukhaPriya #IndianIdol #SonyTV — Rajanikumar (@Rajanik08745574) July 24, 2021

#Indianidol2021 Today’s performance by #ShanmukhaPriya is one of the best performance she ever given. #ShanmukhaPriya proved herself that she can sing any type of song easily @SonyTV #indianidol12 — SRINIVAS A (@srinivas_a) July 24, 2021

Last weekend, when actor Anita Raj graced the show, she also praised Shanmukha Priya and said that she will also hold mega concerts just like Shakira and Justin Bieber.

Earlier, Shanmukha Priya was trolled on social media with netizens demanding her eviction from the show and calling her performance ‘pathetic.’ However, when Zeenat Aman visited the show, she asked Shanmukha not to think about it much. She praised Shanmukha’s singing skills and asked her not to take trolls to heart. Later, in an interview, Shanmukha had addressed the criticism and had mentioned that she’s constantly trying to evolve and takes all this “with a pinch of salt.”