Mumbai: Recently, Indian Idol 12 contestants Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Anjali Gaikwad, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sawai Bhatt, Sayli Kamble celebrated and cut a big chocolate cake as the romance special episode garnered a good TRP rating. The episode got them to number 4 position and it also means that it was one of the most-watched shows. Indian Idol 12 romance special got 3.2 ratings. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Defends Both Amit Kumar And Contestants

A video and a photo was shared by the makers and contestants. The show has garnered this amazing TRP in its 21st week, and that’s a huge feat! The video was shared along with the caption, “Romance is definitely in the air. 3.2 rating for the #RomanceSpecial episode on Indian Idol. Super grateful, we couldn’t have done it without your love & support. Thank you for tuning into Indian Idol week after week and showing so much love to all our contestants, judges and the show.” Also Read - Abhijeet Sawant's New Interview on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Fakeness, Elimination And Pawandeep Rajan

Watch the Indian Idol 12 celebration video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawai Bhatt (@sawai.bhatt)

BARC TRP report for week 21 was released on Thursday and the reality show Indian Idol 12 made it to the list of the top 5. The show has been managing to gain the limelight for all the wrong reasons these days. However, the romantic episode saved the makers and this is why it came on the fourth spot with 7107 impressions.