Indian Idol 12 latest episode news: Indian Idol 12 team will be celebrating a Shatrughan Sinha special in the upcoming episode. The veteran couple graced the show and in a special episode where the contestants celebrated their legacy by singing songs picturised on the famous Bollywood actor. While all the contestants made sure to impress the judges and the special guests, Pawandeep Rajan hit the ball out of the park with his performance. So much so that Poonam Sinha gave him a loving pep talk. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Star Sawai Bhatt Sings His Debut Song For Himesh Reshammiya's New Album, Read on

After giving a fabulous performance on the song ‘Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara’ and ‘Koi Hota Jisko Apna’,’ Pawandeep won the hearts of everyone on the sets. However, Shatrughan Sinha’s wife, Poonam Sinha, couldn’t resist the whole excitement and showered praises on him. She didn’t even hesitate in calling Pawandeep her favourite contestant among all. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Takes a Dig at Anu Malik Returning to Indian Idol 12: 'Trash Loves Trash'

Talking about the appreciation received from Poonam ji Pawandeep Rajan said “A lot of eminent singers and notable celebrities grace the show every week. And that counts as some of the best moments for me. Today I feel blessed to meet the Legend Shatrughan Sir and Poonam ma’am through this show. The compliments have encouraged me a lot and I promise to work hard and give in my best.” Also Read - ‘Pathetic’: Indian Idol 12 Fans Troll Shanmukhapriya For Spoiling ‘Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu’

Watch out for Pawandeep’s beautiful performance in this weekends episode of Indian Idol 12. The show will be judged by Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik, and Himesh Reshammiya.