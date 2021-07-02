Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 will welcome legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha this weekend. In the episode, the contestants will impress showcase their talent and will leave Bollywood stars impressed. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Goes Emotional Seeing His Success, Meets Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat | See Pics

During the episode, the show’s judge Himesh Reshammiya asks Shatrughan Sinha the reason for not taking up the 1975 movie Sholay. To this, the legendary actor reveals that it was a ‘human error.’ The actor mentioned that he was already shooting for some other film and so could not sign Sholay. “During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two hero’s and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue due to which I couldn’t sign the film Sholay. I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, National Icon Amitabh Bachchan who is my dear friend got such a big break,” he said. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Poses in a Bathrobe, Husband Rohanpreet Singh Gets Blown Away | See Pics

Shatrughan Sinha also added that dates were primarily the main concern because of which he had to reject Sholay and that it is a normal issue. “Certain rejections of films occur due to dates issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do ‘Kali Charan’ but he couldn’t do it for a reason. It’s generic in nature, even Rajesh Khanna, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol must have rejected the films for several reasons. Its habitual nature wise,” he added. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa Beats Both Indian Idol 12 And Super Dancer 4 to Rule on Top | Full List

Sholay was released in 1975 and became a huge blockbuster. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar in key roles.