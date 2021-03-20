Indian Idol 12 upcoming episode will be graced by Super Dance 4 judges, Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Nihal and Sayali gave a performance on Shilpa Shetty’s hit songs including ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘ Kitabein Bahut Si’ and ‘Churu Ke Dil Mera’. The contestants made the actor along with judges to groove on the songs. Host Aditya Narayan also joined Shilpa and matched the steps. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Has Strong Connection With Salman Khan? Throwback Video Goes Viral

The song took Shilpa down memory lane and she recalled how Shah Rukh Khan her with the scenes and lip-sync the sings in Baazigar. She said, "Baazigar was my first movie and I was very nervous but Shahrukh was very sweet he used to always calm me down and help me with the scenes. When we were shooting for the song Ae mere Humsafar and I had to lip-sync the lyrics, but I was not getting it properly. SRK being the gentleman he is he immediately popped in and helped me with the lyrics and told me a technique how to get the lip-sync on point."

Shilpa will also turn a yogini for the contestants of Indian Idol 12 and will have a laughter riot. Meanwhile, contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukha Priya, and Ashish Kulkarni will appear on ITA awards, which will take place on March 21. While Pawandeep will create a romantic vibe with his singing, Ashish will create magic by singing 'Bang Bang', Mohammed will croon the evergreen song 'Mein Jagan Rahun', and Shanmukha will give a performance on 'Darling Aankhen Se Aankhen'. Shanmukha Priya said, "Indian Idol has made many dreams come true, and performing live on the occasion of completing 20 years of ITA Awards was also a special experience."