Indian Idol 12 shocking elimination: Indian Idol 12 fans were left shocked and angry seeing Ashish Kulkarni's exit from the show in this weekend's episode. All the contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kambli among others impressed the chief guest Asha Bhosle but Ashiah got eliminated towards the end of the episode, leaving fans stunned and dismayed.

Many fans took to social media to express their confusion over Ashish's elimination. Many of the ardent followers of the show were of the opinion that not Ashish, but Shanmukhapriya deserved to be eliminated from Indian Idol 12 this time. Twitter got flooded with users accusing the makers of an unfair elimination. One user tweeted, "#IndianIdol a really unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni deserves to win the show #ShanmukhaPriya should throw out from the show @SonyTV (sic)". Another user tweeted, "Kya yaar another good performer eliminated #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2021 makers plz let us know when will u eliminate #ShanMukhPriya so that i can resume watching full show (sic)". Check out more tweets here:

One sings through clenched teeth and other regularly shows his tonsils, but the contestant eliminated is Ashish Kulkarni. That’s Indian Idol! Where any passerby can now be a judge. #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2021 #indianidol12 — Sunil Dhawan (@sunil_dhawan4) July 12, 2021

Awful decision to eliminate one of the most versatile singer in this grp of #IndianIdol12 Utterly disappointed to see #AshishKulkarni getting eliminated 😑 Judges #AnuMalik #sonukakkar #HimeshReshammiya bring him back , he deserves a seat in the Top 3 🙏 — Anjali (@Naturebirdy) July 11, 2021

@indian_idol12 #IndianIdol12 It’s very disheartening to see versatile Ashish Kulkarni getting evicted from Indian Idol yesterday while the monotonous Danish Mohammed and Shanmukhpriya still continuing to be part of this so called unrealistic reality show. — Shrikant Digambar (@ShrikantDigamb7) July 11, 2021

Another SHAME on the part of #indianidol12 by eliminating the versatile and one of the Best Singer, Ashish Kulkarni.

SMP don’t deserve best of 10 position. — Ujjal Adhikary (@UjjalAd08887357) July 11, 2021

#AshishKulkarni elimination is just shocking, You deserves to be in top-5, Now a days in #indianidol12 decision of elimnation is totally unfair. SNP and Danish are not worthy top 6, screeming and Youdling everytime. All the best for your bright future #AshishKulkarni . — Aditya Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Adi_Srivastav) July 12, 2021

Very poor decision by makers to evict Ashish kurkarni…he is a sure shot finalist #indianidol12 @SonyTV #baddecision — Abhishek Pandey (@abhishek_kp7) July 12, 2021

#AshishKulkarni is way better than #ShanmukhaPriya but still zombies are voting for her…. For me he supposed to be in top 3… #indianidol12 — Rajesh Subba (@RajeshS96488898) July 12, 2021

Ashish is the Indian idol in reality as he is best and the only versatile singer in the show but since you are a fake show you can make fake singer smp the winner #IndianIdol #AshishKulkarni #indianidol12 — Rashmi Singh (@lacreazione) July 12, 2021

Ashish is the Indian idol in reality as he is best most brilliant and the only versatile singer in the show but since Indian idol is the fake show on @SonyTV you can make fake singer smp the winner #IndianIdol #AshishKulkarni #indianidol12 — Rashmi Singh (@lacreazione) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Ashish took to social media to thank his fans for supporting him so far in his Indian Idol journey. He thanked all for sending him in the top 7 on the show. A part of the long caption on Ashish’s post read, “As I reminisce about the show, I have a bundle of amazing memories and fantastic learnings, but most of all I found ‘the most inspiring and invigorating’ group of people who are not just passionate about music but embody it! You make me a better human. I am going to cherish this experience forever! (sic)”

Ashish is reuniting with Pawandeep Rajan for a song that is being composed by Aditya Narayan. The host of Indian Idol commented on Ashish’s Instagram post and mentioned that they are meeting soon for their new creation.

What do you have to say about Ashish’s elimination from Indian Idol 12?