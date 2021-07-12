Indian Idol 12 shocking elimination: Indian Idol 12 fans were left shocked and angry seeing Ashish Kulkarni’s exit from the show in this weekend’s episode. All the contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kambli among others impressed the chief guest Asha Bhosle but Ashiah got eliminated towards the end of the episode, leaving fans stunned and dismayed.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversies, Talks About Neha Kakkar And Being a Future Judge
Many fans took to social media to express their confusion over Ashish’s elimination. Many of the ardent followers of the show were of the opinion that not Ashish, but Shanmukhapriya deserved to be eliminated from Indian Idol 12 this time. Twitter got flooded with users accusing the makers of an unfair elimination. One user tweeted, “#IndianIdol a really unfair eviction #AshishKulkarni deserves to win the show #ShanmukhaPriya should throw out from the show @SonyTV (sic)”. Another user tweeted, “Kya yaar another good performer eliminated #AshishKulkarni #IndianIdol2021 makers plz let us know when will u eliminate #ShanMukhPriya so that i can resume watching full show (sic)”. Check out more tweets here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Episode to NOT Premiere on August 15, Read New Deets | Exclusive
Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Nihal Tauro Dating Sayli Kamble? This is What Singer Has To Say
Meanwhile, Ashish took to social media to thank his fans for supporting him so far in his Indian Idol journey. He thanked all for sending him in the top 7 on the show. A part of the long caption on Ashish’s post read, “As I reminisce about the show, I have a bundle of amazing memories and fantastic learnings, but most of all I found ‘the most inspiring and invigorating’ group of people who are not just passionate about music but embody it! You make me a better human. I am going to cherish this experience forever! (sic)”
Ashish is reuniting with Pawandeep Rajan for a song that is being composed by Aditya Narayan. The host of Indian Idol commented on Ashish’s Instagram post and mentioned that they are meeting soon for their new creation.
What do you have to say about Ashish’s elimination from Indian Idol 12?