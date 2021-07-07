Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is nearing its grand finale and so eliminations are likely to take place in the upcoming episodes. Now, as per the latest reports, Mohammed Danish and Shanmukhapriya have been eliminated from the show. Post Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad eviction, seven contestants were competing with each other to grab the winning trophy including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble. However, the confirmation will only come once eliminations take place over the weekend’s episode.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan Makes Big Revelation And It Will Leave You Excited

The singing reality show has been in the limelight for quite some time. From contestants facing backlash to ex-judges making shocking revelations, Indian Idol 12 has been embroiled in controversies. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Declare Pawandeep Rajan As Winner After His Rim Jhim Gire Sawan Performance

Earlier, host Aditya Narayan spilled some beans on the grand finale and told SpotboyE, “Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Others Sent Back To Their Homes And Reason Will Leave You Surprised

Aditya also addressed the criticism over sob stories and said, “Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different. Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity.”