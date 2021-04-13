Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 contestant Mohammad Danish is one of the popular faces this season and that’s not only because of his singing abilities. Danish has got a penchant for acting and as we hear, he is also getting a lot of acting offers already. While speaking to News18 in his latest interview, Danish revealed that even though singing is his first love, he might just also try his hands at acting because he likes that too. He was quoted as saying, “I initially thought I would not be able to act, but now I feel that I can give it a try. I’d definitely love to act if the right opportunity comes my way. I’m already getting a lot of offers, so I might do it eventually.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Yoga Guru Ramdev To Grace The Show For Ram Navami Special Episode

Indian Idol 12 has got him immense popularity and the kind of fandom that nobody ever imagined. Danish, who has impressed all the judges with his singing prowess, mentioned that he cannot even fathom the kind of love he has received after participating in Indian Idol 12. “I had 200 followers on Instagram when I had come on Indian Idol. Today, I have more than 2 lakh followers. My YouTube channel had 2,000 subscribers now they have gone up to 2.5 lakh. It feels unreal,” he said. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Audition at Indian Idol 2: Anu Malik Slaps Himself After Watching Her Performance | Watch

Danish went on to talk about his future plans. He wants to do playback in the industry and like every newcomer, wants to be in the good books of legendary music composer AR Rahman, however, what he really really wants is to collaborate with his fellow contestants on the show. He said Pawandeep Rajan, Ashish Kulkarni, and Shanmukha Priya are the three people he would love to sing for one day. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan Earn THIS Much Per Episode

“… it has been my dream to collaborate with Rahman sir once. I’d also love to work with Shanmukha, Pawandeep and Ashish, who compose brilliant music. I really want to sing for Ashish,” he said.

Are you following Indian Idol 12? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the popular singing reality show!