Daman: In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, Sukhwinder Singh will be seen gracing the show as a special guest. During the episode, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish will be seen performing a duet and it will leave the judges mighty impressed. Sayli and Danish sang ‘Beedi Jalaile’ from the film Omkara and they set the stage on fire. After the performance, judge Neha Kakkar said that she will give a new tag to Sayali and says ‘Sherni Sayali’. Sukhwinder, on the other hand, told Danish that he saw a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Him. Also Read - Indian Idol: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish's Energetic Duet Compels Neha Kakkar, Sukhwinder To Tap Their Feet

Watch Promo Here:



Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish will also be giving a duet performance on Sukhwinder’s songs ‘Slow Motion Angreza’ and ‘Chinnamma Chilakkamma’. During the performance, everyone including Neha Kakkar, Sukhwinder Singh, and the show’s host Aditya Narayan will also be seen tapping their feet.. Sukhwinder, who is impressed with the performance, said, “Bahut energy hai. Kya gaya hai yrr, what energy! Bahut Badhiya.” Show’s judge Anu Malik too lauds the performance and says, ”This is the greatest season ever.”

Sukhwinder will also be seen having a jugalbandi with Mohd Danish on Dil Se song ‘Chaiya Chaiya’. He will also be seen giving his autograph to Danish on his t-shirt. Commenting on Danish’s (who is his big fan) performance, Sukhwinder said, “These young and talented singers are excellent. It is a great thing to sing in such a loud tone.”

At present, there are 9 contestants who are contesting against each other in the show – Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayali Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Taro.