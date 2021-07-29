Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 will welcome legendary actor Randhir Kapoor this weekend. The singing reality show will be celebrating ‘Randhir Kapoor Special’ episode with contestants singing his chartbuster hit songs. While Randhir Kapoor will be stunned and mesmerised by the singer’s talent, one thing which will win his heart is his grandson Taimur Ali Khan’s surprise gift.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal’s Performance Leaves Kavita Krishnamurthy Stunned, Legendary Singer Asks, 'Was It Recording?'

During the episode, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan sends a special hand-made greeting card for Randhir Kapoor. "I love you, Nana. Take Care," the card reads. Randhir will be left teary-eyed at this cute gesture as he said, "Thank you very much for sharing this with me, thank you very much. After the shoot, I will directly go and meet him. Just like how every grandparent loves their grandkids more (asal se zyada sood pasand hai), similarly, I love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. Because they are my grandkids."

Last week, Randhir Kapoor's daughter and actor Karisma Kapoor graced the sets of the show. Apart from Randhir Kapoor, singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu will also be seen in the show this weekend.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is preparing for its grand finale. While the dates for the same have not been announced yet, reportedly, Indian Idol 12 will conclude on August 15 and the grand finale will go for long 12 hours. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. The race to win this trophy is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, and Sayli Kamble.