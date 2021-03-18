Mumbai: Singer and music composer Anu Malik, tainted in the #MeToo allegations, will be seen as one of the guests in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. The popular music composer recently shot for a ’90s special episode with fellow singer Udit Narayan and lyricist Sameer. The trio will be seen enjoying their own creations on the Indian Idol stage, along with blessing the top 10 contestants for their performance in the show. They will also be seen sharing some interesting anecdotes about their knowledge of music and the times when they worked together. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Takes a Break From Indian Idol 12, Shares Jacuzzi Pics With Wife Shweta Agarwal

#MeToo Allegations Against Anu Malik

Anu Malik has been one of the most popular judges of the show and has been on the panel since 2004. However, in 2019, he received a wide backlash from all across the corners after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women including one from the production team of the reality show. Also Read - Workplace Harassment Goes Online In Pandemic | Raina Khatri Tandon, POSH Expert

While Malik denied the allegations and also wrote on social media how his family is suffering due to the #MeToo allegations against him following which the National Commission For Women sent a notice to Sony TV questioning his comeback as a judge on the show.

During the filming of Indian Idol 11, Malik got replaced by Javed Ali following an open letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani by singer Sona Mohapatra in which she mentioned that the channel had ignored the testimonies of many women by having Malik back on the show despite serious allegations. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani serve as the current judges on the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!