Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 fans have been upset over the elimination of Nachiket Lele who was evicted in the last episode of the singing reality show. A section of the audience even called the makers biased, claiming that Nachiket was eliminated to save Sawai Bhatt, another popular contestant on the show. However, Nachiket doesn't endorse these fan theories. In his latest interview with BollywoodLife, he talked about his elimination and the reports of his comeback on the show as a wild card entry.

Nachiket mentioned that he has made many friends on the show and he doesn't believe that the makers have been partial towards one contestant. The Marathi singer added that all of his fellow singers are equally talented and elimination is just a format of the show. He was quoted as saying:

"There is no such thing. I was not eliminated to ensure Sawai Bhat's victory or anyone else on the show. I do not think so. We must not forget that everyone is talented and they offer various flavours of art. They are all my friends, so I will not say there is any partiality or I was voted out to ensure someone else's victory. Fans have been saying so, but that is because they love me. There is no such partiality on the show."

Nachiket went on to talk about the possibility of him coming back on the show as a wild card entry. He said he thinks his fans just love him so much and that’s the reason they have been pushing for his comeback on the show. However, he can’t say if that’s something the future holds.

Nachiket was quoted as saying, “I never expected such huge love for myself. Feels good to get all this love, well wishes, and blessings. They saw it as unfair and have been trending ‘justice for Nachiket’ etc but I do not know if there will be a wild card entry. And, if it happens, will I be invited? I do not know as of now. However, looking at the support I am getting, I feel it will be great if I get that opportunity to be back on the show.”

Meanwhile, in this weekend’s episode, legendary musician and Oscar-winner AR Rahman will be gracing the show. Singer Dhvani Bhanushali and celebrated musician Anand will also make a special entry. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!