Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan along with other contestants of the show – Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, and Nachiket Lele recently met Bollywood star, Salman Khan. The singers were invited by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar to his birthday bash.

In the first photo, the singers are seen posing with superstar Salman Khan and in another picture, Aashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep pose for a selfie with Mahesh Manjrekar.

Earlier, Pawandeep expressed that he is a huge fan of Salman Khan and would like to sing for him. He told Indian Express, "I would love to sing for any actor but I am a Salman Khan fan. I would really like to sing for him someday."

After winning the show, he said, “It’s an unmatched feeling to be holding the trophy. However, given the close bond, we formed over the past few months, I wanted each one of us to win. I wish I could share the trophy with all my five other finalists. It’s a very mixed feeling for me right now. I know that everyone is so talented that we will all forge great careers soon. We will also be collaborating together whenever we get a chance.”

Indian Idol 12 first runner-up is Arunita Kanjilal followed by Sayali Kamble as the second runner-up. The fourth, fifth and sixth position is bagged by Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukhapriya. The finale was a 12-hour musical extravaganza with several performances by singers such as Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Annu Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, among others.