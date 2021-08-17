Pawandeep Rajan on relationship with Arunita Kanjilal: A lot has been said and discussed about the bond between Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. While both Aditya Narayan and Pawan himself admitted that there’s no real-life romance happening with Arunita, their fans are still crazy after their undeniable chemistry. So when Pawandeep won the show, questions regarding Arunita were once again directed to him and this time, he said that she’s family.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal Told THIS to Pawandeep Rajan After Winning The Show

Speaking to Bollywoodlife, the Indian Idol 12 winner mentioned that he doesn’t want to say anything about his relationship with Arunita except that they are a family. He was quoted as saying, “All that I will say is that we are a family. We have become a big ‘parivaar‘ and this friendship will continue forever.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal is 'Joint Winner' With Pawandeep Rajan, Says Aditya Narayan | Check Full Post

The popular singer from Uttarakhand was also asked about the comparisons between his pairing with Arunita and the epic Bigg Boss jodi Sidharth Shukla–Shehnaaz Gill. Pawandeep said that he’s overwhelmed listening to all such reports but he has honestly never thought of any comparisons because he and his friends have always been so busy with rehearsals. “We are so busy in our rehearsals that we don’t have time to see what is happening outside the show. But this kind of popularity only means that the janta loves us, and we are glad. We are singers, they are actors. So we hope janta keeps on showering love on both the jodis,” he said. Also Read - Abhijeet Sawant Speaks on Pawandeep Rajan Winning Indian Idol 12 | Exclusive

Pawandeep also wishes to travel to the holy shrine of Kedarnath with his friends from Indian Idol in his brand new car that he has won after winning the show. We wish him the best!