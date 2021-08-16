Mumbai: After a mega finale on Sunday, Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 12. Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up. While Pawandeep took home a trophy, lavish car and Rs 25 Lakh, he also left fans emotional and teary-eyed.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Hug Each Other As He Emerges As Winner

After the results were declared, several fans took to social media congratulating Pawandeep Rajan. Twitter is flooded with fans showering love on the Uttarakhand boy. Fans also mentioned that Pawandeep has become 'Uttarakhand Ke Shaan'. "Congratulations and best wishes to Pawandeep Rajan of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on winning the Indian Idol season 12," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, "Congratulations Pawandeep On Winning Indian Idol S12 Trophy..Best Wishes For Your Future..God Bless You."

Take a look at some of the Tweets by fans congratulating Pawandeep Rajan:

ahhh he did?? my dad was rooting for him for almost a year congratulations pawandeep https://t.co/nijrHKbi7w — aasnahitha⁷ (@borahaeblue) August 16, 2021

Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Udit Narayan-Aditya Narayan's Jugalbandi Won Everyone's Hearts

उत्तराखंड चम्पावत के लाल पवनदीप को इंडियन ऑयडल शो का विजेता बनने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।🎉

So Proud of you Pawandeep Rajan#IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/GzrpgiKx8g — Rahul Gandhi (@sumitterbhullar) August 16, 2021

Very very Congratulations to you pawandeep…

Uttarakhand ka Naam Roshan kr diya 🙌🙌🙌#PawandeepRajan#IndianIdol2021 https://t.co/5LwLyr8dsC — Monika (@Monika53489620) August 16, 2021

Congratulations and best wishes to Pawandeep Rajan of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on winning the Indian Idol season 12🎤🙋🎙️😊#PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol2021 @PawandeepFC pic.twitter.com/fIfxNsytjv — 🔱अलमस्त_पहाडन🔱 (@Mayarawat1984) August 16, 2021

Pawandeep Rajan has been in the buzz for his soulful performances throughout the season. Even in the India.com Twitter poll ahead of the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’, Pawandeep Rajan had emerged as the winner with close to 49% votes.

Indian Idol 12 was one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of the singing reality show. The show concluded on August 15 as the makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya.