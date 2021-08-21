Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan along with Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish are busy with their back-to-back schedules. Now, Pawandeep along with finalists Arunita and Shanmukhapriya have committed to an event organised by Raj Surani and Rani Jamal. Ahead of the live teaser launch of their upcoming music series, Pawandeep is seen rehearsing for his performance on Hrithik Roshan’s hit song ‘Ghungroo’ from the film War along with choreographer Bosco Martis.Also Read - Watch Out ! Teaser Launch of Musical Series With Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjila And More

Taking to Instagram, Pawandeep shared the video of him rehearsing for the big event and perfectly acing the hook steps of the track. He captioned the video, "Gunghroo with @boscomartis. Thank you so much @boscomartis Sir for teaching us one of the most iconic step. It was truly an honour and we had the best time. (sic)"

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

Netizens are all wow-ed over his dancing skills.

A few days back, Pawandeep announced the upcoming live teaser launch of the music series. He wrote, “First of all Thank you one and all for your Love. I really appreciate it. We will be sharing with you a teaser of our new song project and will be announcing more details (sic.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@pawandeep.arunita.fan)



Earlier, he said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed and feel so fortunate. This is a responsibility and I will ensure to take the glory ahead. “Indian Idol acted as a bridge to my dreams. I hope the fans continue to shower me with love.” Pawandeep Rajan took home Rs 25 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, and the trophy. The first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal and second runner-up Sayali Kamble were awarded Rs 5 lakh each.