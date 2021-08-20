Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 was a major success. The singing reality show held its ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ on August 15 when Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner.Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty Touches Contestant Arshiya's Feet, Performs 'Kanjak Pooja'

This weekend, Indian Idol 12 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya will grace the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. They will be seen leaving everyone stunned with their mesmerising voice. Super Dancers will also tap their feet as Indian Idol 12 top six finalists sing and raise excitement level on the show. “Main aapki aawaz sunti hu toh aisa lagta hai ke aap mujhe le gaye kisi aur jahan mein (Whenever I listen to you, I feel like I am in some different world),” Geeta Kapur told Mohd Danish. Also Read - TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa Continues To Rule Top Spot, Indian Idol Finale, Khatron Ke Khiladi In Top 5 Too | Full List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE CONTENT TEAM (@thecontentteamofficial)

Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Recalls Indian Idol 12 Audition Round: 'Sawai Bhatt Sang Before Me, He Was Brilliant, I Was Scared'

Even Shilpa Shetty will be seen dancing as Mohd Danish sings. As Shilpa returns to the show amid her husband and business Raj Kundra’s arrest, reportedly, she will get an emotional welcome by Indian Idol 12 contestants. Several reports suggest that Shilpa was welcomed by the team of her dance reality show along with the singers and it all became a big emotional exchange of special moments.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 finalists are getting immense love from the audience. It was undoubtedly one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of the singing reality show. The show concluded on August 15 with a 12-hour long ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ in which several celebrities including Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and others performed. Even Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the show. The makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya.