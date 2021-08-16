Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan says that he now wants to sing for Salman Khan. The singer has garnered immense popularity with his participation in the reality show. In his interview after lifting the trophy, Pawandeep thanked all who voted for him and expressed how he can’t wait to do playback for people he absolutely adores on-screen.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Speaks After Winning Indian Idol 12: I Would Open a Music School For Kids

Pawandeep Rajan has been a popular voice in his home state Uttarakhand. He previously participated in and won the reality show The Voice India. Speaking to ETimes, Pawandeep mentioned that he is grateful to Himesh Reshammiya, who also judged the latest season, for giving him an opportunity to do playback. However, he said that he is waiting to sing for Dharma Productions, as filmmaker Karan Johar promised him on the show. The singer added that his dream is to do playback for Salman.

Pawandeep was quoted as saying, "It would be my dream come true moment if I get a chance to sing for AR Rahman sir and Pritam Da. I would like to sing for Salman Khan sir." He added, "Karan Johar sir has offered me a song for Dharma Production and I am hoping and waiting for it to happen. HR sir has already given us a chance and Arunita Kanjilal has already sung two songs for him. He is helping all the contestants and giving them some great compositions."

Do you also want to see Pawandeep giving playback for Salman soon?