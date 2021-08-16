Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Winner Announced: Indian Idol 12 finally has its winner know and it is none other than Pawandeep Rajan. Yes, you heard us right, and here is the reason for the fans to rejoice. After eight long months, the 12th season of the popular singing reality show concluded on August 15 as the makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and ShanamukhapriyaAlso Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Udit Narayan-Aditya Narayan's Jugalbandi Won Everyone's Hearts

Pawandeep has been in the buzz for his soulful performances throughout the season and for his friendship with Arunita. From Pawandeep Rajan’s sweet gesture towards Arunita to them hanging out together, the fans loved them together. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik Pays Befitting Tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar

Talking about the grand finale, the 12-hour-long episode was an entertaining one with several performances by the finalists, evicted contestants of the season, judges, and special performances. Some of the highlights of the finale were Annu Kapoor back as the host of ‘Antakshari’, Alka Yagnik’s soulful tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Kumar Sanu’s solo performance, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan’s blissful duet, Sukhwinder Singh’s energetic performance, Mika Singh’s power-packed performance, Sadhna Sargam Aka ‘Suro Ki Singham’ Performs On ‘Pehla Nasha’ Along With Aashish Kulkarni, among many more. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan Is Going Through 'Mixed Emotions' Ahead of Winner Announcement | Here's Why

Ahead of the finale, Pawandeep shared in a statement, “This is the first time that we have a finale that’s for 12 hours straight. I am currently going through a mixed bag of emotions. I’m excited, nervous, all at the same time. There’s so much in store for the viewers. We are putting our best foot forward to give the viewers an amazing experience. To be honest, it’s great to be a part of something that’s so huge and is happening for the very first time”.

Arunita expressed, “I’m so glad that Indian Idol Season 12 has been the first-ever singing reality show to be the longest-running ever. And now a 12-hour finale. This season has been the first to be able to pull something like this. So happy to be a contestant this season. This 12-hour finale is huge and exciting. There are going to be so many acts, performances, special guests, and a lot of surprises in store for the audiences. I have a couple of acts and have been practicing day and night to give the viewers a power-packed performance. I’m looking forward to the finale of the season.”