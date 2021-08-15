Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ is underway and fans are sitting with fingers crossed for their favourite contestant to win the show. However, ahead of the grand finale, India.com decided to conduct a Twitter poll to check who might be the potential winner and guess who it is? Pawandeep Rajan.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Here's How To Vote For Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Others To Make Them Win 'Greatest Finale Ever'

Yes, as per the India.com Twitter poll, Pawandeep Rajan might emerge as the winner of the singing reality show. Pawandeep Rajan got nearly 50% of the total votes on the India.com Twitter poll. He was followed by Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya and Mohd Danish. While 48.4% of the people voted for Pawandeep, Arunita got 19.4% votes. They were followed by Shanmukha Priya and Danish with 18.5% and 13.7% votes respectively.

While it will be interesting to see who will the 12th season of Indian Idol, voting lines are open. One can vote for any of the six finalists via SonyLiv Mobile Application or website. The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble.

Reportedly, the winner of Indian Idol 12 will get an amount of Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from this, the winner will also get a contract with the music industry.

Several celebrities and leading singers have also graced the show on its grand finale. The celebrity guest includes Mika Singh, Vaishali Made, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, Kumar Sanu, among others. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also graced the sets of the show. The show is being hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan.