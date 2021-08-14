Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is gearing up for a mega grand finale on August 15. While fans are wondering who will win the singing reality show, there are reports that the trophy might be given jointly to Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Sidharth Malhotra Tags Pawandeep Rajan As 'Shershaah' of the Show

While there is no confirmation regarding the same so far, the show's much-loved contestants spill the beans on the same in conversation with Bollywood Life. When asked about the reports of the joint winners, Pawandeep Rajan expressed shock and said that if this turns out to be true, it will be historical.

"We cannot say that Arunita and I will win together. If the makers are thinking about having two winners this time, it will truly be historical since it has never happened before. The show is already creating history by hosting a 12-hour long grand finale, having two winners lift the trophy will add another feather," Pawandeep said.

Indian Idol 12 will have its mega grand finale on August 15. The longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also join the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’. The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.

