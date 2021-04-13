Indian Idol 12 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain its viewers with melodious performances and special guests on the show every weekend. In the upcoming episode, the singing-reality show will be celebrating Rama Navami and it will be graced by the Yoga guru, Ramdev. During the episode, he will have some fun moments with host, contestants and judges. He will also be seen sharing yoga tips with all the contestants and he would also encourage them to perform better with his motivational words. He might also be seen performing yoga along with judges – Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and contestants. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Audition at Indian Idol 2: Anu Malik Slaps Himself After Watching Her Performance | Watch

For the uninitiated, Ramdev will also be seen on the dancing reality show, Dance Deewane 3 where he will be sharing a fun segment with host Jay Bhanushali. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan Earn THIS Much Per Episode

Last weekend, the show was graced by music maestro AR Rahman and Anandji, who composed music for hit films such as Don, Qurbani, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar also graced the show.

Last weekend, veteran actor Rekha graced the show and fans loved the episode. The fun-filled episode had Rekha dancing, singing, lip-syncing songs as the contestants performed on popular numbers from her films. Apart from Rekha, the show was earlier graced by Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jitendra among others.

Meanwhile, after testing positive for coronavirus Aditya Narayan was replaced by the actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-isolation.